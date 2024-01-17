Land Rover Discovery Sport Launched at Rs 67.90 Lakh

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India launched the new Discovery Sport at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Discovery Sport is now available in the new Dynamic SE trim with two powertrain options, the P250 2.0-litre petrol that puts out 249 hp at 5,500 rpm and 365 Nm of torque from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm and the D200 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 204 hp at 3,750 rpm and 430 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. Both are paired with a nine-speed automatic with all-wheel-drive.

On the interior front, the new Discovery Sport features a digital instrument cluster and a centre console with a new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen. The Discovery Sport has a panoramic roof and a revised interior with a new gear shifter design and a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel. The Discovery Sport Dynamic SE features DuoLeather interiors with two colour options.

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging are offered as standard features along with two USB-C chargers in each row with a 12 V power socket in the second row. Third row occupants get climate control. The new Discovery Sport has Cabin Air Purification Plus with PM2.5 filtration and CO2 management. The system uses nanoe X technology.

The new Discovery Sport is available with a seven seat set-up with up to 24 seating configurations. The second row of seats slide and recline with a 40:20:40 split, while a boot space of 1,794 litre with the rear seats folded down is also present. A powered tailgate is also standard.

The new Discovery Sport is equipped with 3D surround cameras and ClearSight Ground View that offer feeds that can be viewed on the touchscreen. The Discovery Sport Dynamic models have a contrast roof and exterior accents that include the Discovery script, grille, lower body sills and lower bumpers all in a gloss black finish. Gloss black front claw detailing on the bumpers and wheel arches amplifies the purposeful stance, with the three-line signature of the front air intakes a clear Discovery design trademark.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said, “The new Discovery Sport is versatile by design and perfect for active families that like to hit the road cocooned in luxury. It is a characterful, modern, compact SUV with a versatile interior, breadth of capability as well as intuitive technology, that makes every journey for the family one of utmost comfort and safety.”