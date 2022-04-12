Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Introduced

The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is the next-generation rear-wheel drive V10 supercar from the Sant’Agata marque.

Developed for enthusiasts seeking driving fun and lifestyle perfection on both road and track, the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica embodies the advanced evolution of the Huracan’s technical prowess and innovation externally as well as under the hood.

Naturally-aspirated V10 5.2-litre engine producing 640 hp at 8,000 rpm and 565 Nm torque at 6,500 rpm

LDVI ( Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata ) system and specific driving mode calibration for versatility in everyday and track driving

Lightweight technologies, weight-to-power ratio of 2.15 kg/hp

Rear downforce increased by 35% and drag reduced by 20% compared to Huracan EVO RWD

New brake cooling system and revised exhaust for enhanced engine sound

Extensive colour and trim options together with Ad Personam program

The new Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica borrows its engine from the Huracan STO, but gets an increase of 30 hp over the Huracan Evo RWD (rear-wheel drive), and the powertrain now delivers 565 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm and an improved acceleration of zero to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. The lightweight Huracan Tecnica’s recalibrated LDVI system and distinctly tuned driving modes with specific suspension set-up, rear-wheel direct steering, and innovative brake cooling improvements allow the driver to experience the perfect Huracan for every occasion, making it a poignantly versatile super sports car for road and track.

Lamborghini have given the Huracan Tecnica a new “Damiso” 20-inch diamond-cut wheels that take inspiration from the Vision GT with a hexagonal design, wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres.

Inside, the Huracan Tecnica gets height-adjustable sports seats that immerse the pilot in their cockpit. Further options include a lightweight door design, a rear arch and wheel bolts in lightweight titanium, and harnesses for those heading more regularly to the circuit.

The Huracan Tecnica also get an exclusively redesigned and rather sophisticated HMI interface. The driver’s instrument panel reduces colour and emphasizes on readability in a large new ‘arc’ in front of the driver. The centre console screen puts the fun-to-drive elements at the disposal of the Tecnica’s occupants, including the LDVI functions in real-time display, as well as all connectivity functions including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa. Inspired by the STO, the HMI also includes connected telemetry and on-board diaries of destinations and track times, connected to the Lamborghini UNICA app.

Lamborghini offer the Huracan Tecnica with eight standard exterior colours and more than 200 additional paint options through the Ad Personam program, as well as a new interior trim in Alcantara, and further exclusive options such as stitching designs and the ‘Tecnica’ motif embroidered into seat bolsters. Besides these exclusive options, Lamborghini also offer the potential for clients to customize their Huracan Tecnica with virtually unlimited colour and trim options.

Story: Alshin Thomas

