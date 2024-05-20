Lamborghini Huracan Successor Will Be a Twin-turbo V8 Hybrid

The hybrid setup on the Lamborghini Huracan successor will incorporate three electric motors

For a while, even before the Lamborghini Huracan was set to bow out, it was confirmed that its successor would have a hybrid setup as its heart. Well, the wait for those juicy details is finally over as Lamborghini have revealed that the powertrain that will be plonked into its upcoming sports car, codenamed the “634” will be a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid setup.

Diving deeper into this setup, the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid engine makes a combined 800 hp. Thai power is produced at a heady 9,000-9,750 rpm with the V8 engine itself revving to 10,000 rpm! Interestingly, the quoted torque figure stands at 730 Nm, which suggests that this figure is only that of the internal combustion engine, with the electric motor (seemingly like the Revuelto’s) stated to produce 110 kW (150 hp) and 300 Nm. Diving deeper into the nitty gritty of the electric element, it comprises three electric motors. Another interesting bit about the 634 is that the rear electric system is placed between the engine and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

While detailed performance numbers aren’t out yet, we expect it to surpass the Huracán that did the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds. For reference, the Huracan EVO made 640 hp out of its 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. Also expect plenty of performance trickery onboard the Lamborghini 634 which includes a wider choice of drive modes considering the addition of the electric element to the powertrain.

Expect everything you need to know about the Lamborghini Huracan successor, the 634 to surface including how it looks, the finer details of its capabilities as well as the official name later this year. As for when we can expect it for India, it will likely happen towards early 2025.