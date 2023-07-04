Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled in India

Kia India unveiled the Seltos facelift. The updated SUV features a number of cosmetic

and feature changes, as well as a new engine option.



Story: Kurt Morris

Introducing the highly anticipated update to the Kia Seltos, a compact SUV that takes the

driving experience to a whole new level with its impressive range of enhanced features and

cutting-edge technology.

On the outside, the Seltos facelift gets a revised front fascia with a new grille, headlights,

and bumper. The rear end has also been updated with new taillights and a revised bumper.

The SUV is available in a total of 10 exterior colour options, including two new colours:

Aurora Black Pearl and Cyber Orange.

Inside, the Seltos facelift gets a new dashboard with a larger touchscreen infotainment

system. The instrument cluster is now fully digital, and the SUV also gets a new steering

wheel and air vents. The cabin is available in two colour schemes: Black with Grey accents

and Black with White accents.

The Seltos facelift boasts an array of exciting new features that enhance its overall appeal.

At the forefront is a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, equipped with Kia’s

cutting-edge UVO Connect 3.0 system. This advanced technology brings seamless

connectivity and a range of smart features to the forefront. Complementing the infotainment

system is a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, providing the driver with a clear and

customizable view of vital information. The facelifted model also showcases a redesigned

steering wheel, now equipped with integrated controls for added convenience and ease of

use. To enhance passenger comfort, dual-zone climate control ensures personalized

temperature settings for both the driver and the front passenger.

Additionally, the inclusion of wireless charging eliminates the hassle of tangled cords,

allowing for effortless device charging on the go. A panoramic sunroof brings in ample

natural light and adds an open and airy feel to the cabin, enhancing the overall driving

experience. Last but not least, the addition of a 360-degree camera system ensures

maximum visibility and aids in parking and manoeuvring the vehicle in tight spaces. The

Seltos facelift raises the bar with its extensive range of new and updated features, catering

to the desires and demands of modern-day drivers.

Kia’s SmartSense suite of safety features, which includes forward collision warning,

automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keeping assist

The Seltos facelift is available with two engine options: a 1.5-litre, natural and turbocharged petrol engine

and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine produces 115 hp and 144 Nm of torque as

for the turbo petrol engine it produces 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque, and the diesel engine

produces 116 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed

manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The Seltos facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 21 lakh (ex-

showroom). It will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda

Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun. The Seltos facelift is a significant update over the

previous model. It gets a more modern and stylish exterior, a more luxurious interior, and a

host of new features. The new engine options also offer more power and torque, making the

Seltos facelift a more appealing proposition for buyers.

Kia India are expected to start bookings for the Seltos facelift from July 14, 2023. The SUV is

likely to be launched in August 2023.

Also rad: Bad Boi Drifts School – Balancing Throttle and Steering