Kia EV5 Concept Revealed

The Kia Concept EV5 made its debut on Chinese EV Day to showcase the design of an

upcoming vehicle. The electric crossover goes on sale in that region later this year.

The Concept EV5 is exclusively an SUV design demonstration. The model’s platform or powertrain

specifications have not been disclosed by Kia.



Unlike the brutalist exterior, the interior has a more delicate look. A single screen takes up around

half of the dashboard’s slab-like shape. A few capacitive buttons are located right near the octagonal

steering wheel. The centre console is absent from the space in between the seats. Instead, there is a

small storage area in front of the seats, allowing for extra bench-style seating.



Similar to the larger Kia EV9, the exterior features an upright, chiselled appearance. The very outer

margins of both models’ headlamps are vertically aligned, and their blunt noses are similar. In

addition, they share similar features with deeply creased lines that continue horizontally from the

fenders. The tail-lights are bracket-shaped and cover the entire width of the tail. The car is equipped

with striking 21-inch wheels and a roof spoiler.



Several environmentally friendly materials are used in the Concept EV5’s cabin. For the seats,

doors, dashboard, and headliner, recycled plastic bottles are used.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

