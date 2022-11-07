Jeep Grand Cherokee Bookings Open

Jeep India has started accepting bookings for its upcoming Grand Cherokee ahead of its launch on the 11th of this month. Bookings can be done on the official Jeep India website or at select dealerships. Deliveries of the same can be expected to commence by the end of this month.



The car will be slotted atop the Jeep India fleet as the flagship SUV, and manufacturing of the SUV has begun at Stellantis’ Ranjangaon facility near Pune. On the exterior, the SUV sports seven slot grille flanked by LED DRLs on either side along with LED headlamps. The profile will show off the squared wheel arches accenting the butch look of the car and the rear section will have two-piece LED taillights and twin exhaust tips integrated in the bumper. A shark fin antenna and roof rails along with floating roof effect at the D pillar.

The cabin features a large 10.1-inch infotainment system along with a digital instrument cluster for the driver. Other notable features include, powered front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging, ADAS features, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping aid, front collision avoidance, HUD, 19-speaker McIntosh audio system and a panoramic sunroof to name a few.

Grand Cherokee will house a 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox offering multiple drive modes and a four wheel drive function as well. Grand Cherokee is expected to have aprice tag of around Rs 80-85 lakh and will go against the likes of Mercedes Benz GLE, BMW X5 and Land Rover Discovery to name a few.