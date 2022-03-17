Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster a virtual 1,000-HP EV Hypercar concept

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is the company’s third all-electric virtual gaming sports car.

Based on the success of the first Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupé and the extreme Vision Gran Turismo SV endurance racer, Jaguar’s next all-electric virtual race vehicle joins the grid for the launch of Gran Turismo 7, the world’s most immersive racing game yet.

Jaguar’s Design team has created fresh distinctive liveries for each of the Vision GT automobiles in honour of Jaguar’s trio of cars in the Vision GT series. The carefully crafted black and grey paints, as well as discreet graphics, highlight the automobiles’ intrinsically dramatic and attractive shapes – and are exclusive to the in-game liveries.

The Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is an all-electric single-seater that combines the Coupé’s race-proven motor with the classic, timeless Jaguar D-taut, type’s sculpted shape.



Oliver Cattell-Ford, Exterior Designer, Jaguar Advanced Design, said: “As a car designer, being part of the team that has delivered three virtual cars for the Gran Turismo series has been a dream project. Since the reveal of the Vision GT Coupé in 2019 and Vision GT SV in 2020, we wanted to curate the perfect way to present the full line-up of the three cars together when we revealed the Roadster – Gran Turismo 7 is the perfect way to do it. “The visual effect is dramatic and wouldn’t look out of place on any track or circuit around the world, from the streets of night-time Tokyo to California’s Laguna Seca raceway.”

The Roadster is meant to give players the pure, visceral driving experience of an open-cockpit Jaguar sports car, driven by three electric motors with a combined power output of over 750kW and instant, maximum torque of 1,200Nm. A genuinely unforgettable experience will be delivered by acceleration from 0-60mph in under two seconds and a top speed in excess of 200mph, along with exceptional ride, handling, and agility.

Behind it, there’s a new take on the D-three-time type’s Le Mans-winning fin, which has been aerodynamically optimised using the latest computational fluid dynamics methods and can be deployed at high speeds for enhanced stability and low drag.

Story by Kurt Morris