Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Hyundai made their debut at the renowned Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Lake Como, Italy, showcasing the Hyundai N Vision 74 concept. This hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid ‘Rolling Lab’ from Hyundai’s N brand turned heads at the prestigious classic car and prototype show.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 concept, initially unveiled last year, pays homage to Hyundai’s design heritage by drawing inspiration from the iconic 1974 Pony Coupe concept, designed by Italian designer, Giorgetto Giugiaro. This innovative hydrogen fuel cell electric hybrid vehicle combines cutting-edge technology with high-performance capabilities.

The Hyundai N Vision 74 has a unique hydrogen fuel cell hybrid architecture that combines the strengths of a battery motor and a hydrogen fuel cell system. This design ensures stable power output without the degradation typically associated with electric vehicles during low state-of-charge conditions, while having a swift five-minute recharge time.

Equipped with independent dual motors on the rear wheels, the N Vision 74 delivers a staggering 680 hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under four seconds. Its power is derived from an 8005-kW hydrogen fuel cell stack positioned at the front, a 62-kWh lithium-ion battery between the driver and passenger, and two 2.1-kg hydrogen tanks at the rear, providing an impressive driving range of nearly 600 km.

Luc Donckerwolke, President, and Chief Creative Officer of the Hyundai Motor Group, expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “The car is transforming from a means of transportation to a mobility platform that extends our lifestyle. Hyundai will be at the center of this design transformation, taking inspiration from our legacy to pave the way for future forms of mobility.”

SangYup Lee, Vice President, and Head of the Hyundai Motor Design Center, added, “It is a great honor to participate in such a prestigious event in Italy, the country that marked the beginning of our design heritage as we uncover the roots of Hyundai’s design DNA.”

