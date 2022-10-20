Hyundai Grandeur Breaks Cover: The Seventh Generation

Hyundai Grandeur has been introduced by the brand in the global market, the flagship sedan is now in its 7th generation and known by the name of Azera in some parts of the world.





The front fascia of the car has a long bonnet with clean lines and the front bumper has a long strip of DRL running ear-to-ear. The front bumper gets the split treatment and is flanked by the LED headlight unit on either side. The lower bumpers air dams have a black strip circling the entire car. The overhangs are decent enough to give the sedan a lengthy look. Alloy wheels are well tucked in the wheel wells and look neat. The C-pillar gets a split treatment, a throwback to the classic car design from yesteryears. The rearview camera is placed discreetly in the middle of the trunk lid. The rear part of the car follows the same clean styling cues and it works elegantly, a clean tail light strip running across the boot and the lower bumper has a skid plate below the number plate panel.

The car is covered with clean lines across the profile, boot and bonnet that accentuates the premium look of the car.





The cabin welcomes the driver with a clean layout of the dash with two screens integrated as one and the AC vents are lined up below the dashboard with a cohesive structure. There is a third screen just below the dashboard on the centre console with which the driver and the passenger can adjust the climate and access other functions of the car. The steering wheel has retained the styling from the original Grandeur and looks quite premium.

The company is yet to reveal the specs along with other mechanical details of the sedan, the outgoing model was offered in both petrol and diesel and petrol option. With the global trend of electrification in full swing, the Grandeur is expected to be offered with a mild hybrid and strong hybrid variant along with the ICE engine options. Grandeur will be replacing Sonata in the international portfolio of the company.

