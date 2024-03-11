Hyundai Creta N Line Introduced From Rs 16.82 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets plenty of sporty changes even for an N Line model

There’s a new member for Hyundai’s sportier N Line family in India and it’s the Creta N Line, launched starting from Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This the third N Line model for India after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line, but first impressions of the changes done on the Creta N Line seem like something more akin to the carmaker’s hardcore ‘N’ range. Nevertheless, we’re not complaining one bit.

Variant Price N8 MT Rs 16.82 lakh N8 DCT Rs 18.32 lakh N10 MT Rs 19.34 lakh N10 DCT Rs 20.29 lakh

Let’s start with the exterior where the most visual changes lie and make the Creta N Line really stand out compared to the standard model. For starters, there’s a striking blue body shade and in true N Line fashion, red accents all over to complement it. The front and rear bumpers look busier than before and the front grille gets a sleeker, meaner look. Moving over to the side profile, there’s a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers behind them. Of course, to identify the model, there’s N badging all over.

Inside, continuing the N Line theme is an all-black cabin, with red accents and N Line badging all over. That’s not all, as there is a new three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedals and red ambient lighting. So far as features go, the Creta N Line is pretty much identical to the standard model, packing key bits such as two 10.25-inch digital screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and a wireless phone charger.

Under the hood, the sportier SUV is limited to a 1.5-litre T-GDi engine which remains unchanged from the standard Creta, delivering 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque that can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with paddle-shifters. There are other mechanical changes too. The steering feel is weightier and more precise, the suspension is stiffer and the ride firmer, and there is a twin-tip exhaust with a sportier exhaust note.

The order books are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. With the launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line, the carmaker has offered a sportier option for those who want their Creta to really stand out from the crowd.