Hyundai Creta N Line Introduced From Rs 16.82 Lakh

The Hyundai Creta N Line gets plenty of sporty changes even for an N Line model
There’s a new member for Hyundai’s sportier N Line family in India and it’s the Creta N Line, launched starting from Rs 16.82 lakh (ex-showroom). This the third N Line model for India after the i20 N Line and the Venue N Line, but first impressions of the changes done on the Creta N Line seem like something more akin to the carmaker’s hardcore ‘N’ range. Nevertheless, we’re not complaining one bit.
|Variant
|Price
|N8 MT
|Rs 16.82 lakh
|N8 DCT
|Rs 18.32 lakh
|N10 MT
|Rs 19.34 lakh
|N10 DCT
|Rs 20.29 lakh
Let’s start with the exterior where the most visual changes lie and make the Creta N Line really stand out compared to the standard model. For starters, there’s a striking blue body shade and in true N Line fashion, red accents all over to complement it. The front and rear bumpers look busier than before and the front grille gets a sleeker, meaner look. Moving over to the side profile, there’s a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers behind them. Of course, to identify the model, there’s N badging all over.
Inside, continuing the N Line theme is an all-black cabin, with red accents and N Line badging all over. That’s not all, as there is a new three-spoke steering wheel, metal pedals and red ambient lighting. So far as features go, the Creta N Line is pretty much identical to the standard model, packing key bits such as two 10.25-inch digital screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a Bose sound system and a wireless phone charger.
Under the hood, the sportier SUV is limited to a 1.5-litre T-GDi engine which remains unchanged from the standard Creta, delivering 160 hp and 253 Nm of torque that can be paired to either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with paddle-shifters. There are other mechanical changes too. The steering feel is weightier and more precise, the suspension is stiffer and the ride firmer, and there is a twin-tip exhaust with a sportier exhaust note.
The order books are open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. With the launch of the Hyundai Creta N Line, the carmaker has offered a sportier option for those who want their Creta to really stand out from the crowd.
