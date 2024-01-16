Hyundai Creta 2024 Launched

The Hyundai Creta 2024 line-up has been launched with a starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The styling has been significantly reworked, particularly at the front end of the car. The grille, headlights and DRLs are new. At the rear, the Hyundai Creta 2024 gets redesigned tail-lights that run the width of the SUV. Meanwhile, the only notable change on the profiles of the car appear to be the new design for the 16- and 17-inch wheels.

The cabin of the Creta has received a makeover. The driver’s display and infotainment screens are now part of one seamless panel that is integrated into the dashboard. Since this iteration of the SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS, the steering wheel gets buttons to access some features quickly. There is also dual-zone air-conditioning and like previously, a Bose sound system caters to the audiophiles. Hyundai are also offering a one-year free subscription to the in-built Jio Saavn Pro music app. Passengers at the rear get their own air-conditioning vents and can reap the full benefit of the panoramic sunroof.

There are three engine options on offer. The 1.5-litre, naturally-aspirated MPI petrol engine (115 hp and 144 Nm) can be had with either a six-speed manual or an IVT. It is nice to see that the new emission norms have not killed off the familiar 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel engine (116 hp and 250 Nm). It continues to live with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol (T-GDi) is all-new for the Creta range but we have seen it previously in the Verna. It develops 160 hp and 253 Nm, and is available only with a seven-speed DCT.

Level 2 ADAS includes radar-based and 360-degree-camera-based assistance features such as lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection and rear collision warning.

The pricing for the variants are as follows. All prices are introductory ex-showroom.

1.5-litre MPI Petrol MT: Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.24 lakh

1.5-litre MPI Petrol IVT: Rs 15.82 lakh to Rs 18.70 lakh

1.5-litre CRDI Diesel MT: Rs 12.45 lakh to Rs 18.74 lakh

1.5-litre CRDI Diesel AT: Rs 17.32 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) DCT: Rs 19.99 lakh

Story: Joshua Varghese