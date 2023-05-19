Hyundai and Shell Partner for EV Charging Infrastructure

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) have announced a partnership with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to expand the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India with installation of DC fastchargers across 36 of their EV dealerships.

The partnership aims to promote adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and improve customer convenience. The strategic partnership is part of Hyundai’s plan to expand the public charging network for EV fast chargers in India. Shell will install 60-kW DC fast-chargers and consider installing DC 120-kW fast-chargers in dealerships wherever feasible. Hyundai EV customers will receive special benefits on charging at these dealerships.

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed in the presence of Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, at the HMIL headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, HMIL said that the company is ready for partnerships that would promote clean mobility and improve customer convenience. He expressed that such strategic collaborations are essential for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and believes that the partnership with Shell India will contribute to nation’s electric mobility mission by offering an end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at Hyundai dealerships.

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, said,“Our strategic partnership with Hyundai Motors India Limited, aims to improve the charging infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience”.

HMIL have also invested in building their own Charger Management Systems (CMS), an open platform that allows EV customers, irrespective of brand, to utilise EV chargers. The partnership enables addition of Shell’s chargers on Hyundai CMS along with their own chargers and offers advanced functions such as “Locate”, “Navigate” and “Digital Payment”.

Story: Aswin Sreenivasan

