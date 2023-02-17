How Sunfuel Electric are Making Charging Convenient

Sunfuel Electric have announced that they have entered the Highway Charging market. The highway charging service has been introduced as “ExpressMiles” and it also includes the nation’s quickest DC charger for electric vehicles.



EV charging infrastructure is absolutely essential to keep electric vehicles running, and having chargers at numerous points plays a significant role in making their widespread adoption make sense. Sunfuel Electric have taken a step in the right direction by putting the focus on convenient charging. The company offers a slew of chargers. Here are the key models:

Monolith

Most EV owners charge their vehicles at home, which is where the majority of charging takes place. Home charging is important because it allows EV owners to wake up to a fully charged vehicle, ready to go for the day.

Adpod

Providing charging at work and public spaces with high footfall can help encourage employees or frequenting patrons to choose an EV with reduced range anxiety, while also helping them save money on overall running cost.

ExpressMiles

A public charging station located on highways, it provides drivers with the confidence to know that they can charge their vehicle on the road, even on longer trips.

The impression is that EV charging infrastructure will be changed by the installation of these 120-kW superchargers installed on Indian highways, particularly for customers of high-end EVs like the Porsche Taycan series, BMW i4 and iX, Audi e-tron series, Kia EV6, Hyundai IONIQ 5, Mercedes EQB, EQC and EQS, and the Jaguar I-Pace, among others. Because to the high capacity an energy density of their huge battery pack, these vehicles can truly benefit from the supercharger’s higher charge rate.

When the ExpressMiles highway charging service launches soon, the Kalka-Shimla Highway will see the first of these in use. With Sunfuel Electric’s premium destination charging network and the recently introduced supercharging service on highways, seamless electric travel across the country will be made possible.

Already, organisations such as the Radisson group of hotels and the Intercontinental Hotel Group, have expressed their interest and the company has negotiated chain deal contracts in the hospitality industry. With partners including Club Mahindra, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, among others, another 350 locations are currently under way with partners. The contracts with DLF Emporio and DLF Chanakya has been already signed and they are now targeting luxury malls.

Sunfuel Electric’s core offering is experiential high-speed EV charging enabled through advertising. To enable this charging experience, it uses an OCPP platform to enable its proprietary OTC (One Tap Charging) card. Users can discover the charger through Google Maps or Sunfuel’s app. Users have to pay for the charging services.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

