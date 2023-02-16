BMW and Valeo Join Hands for Next-generation Parking Experience

BMW and Valeo have announced strategic cooperation to co-develop the next-generation Level 4 automated parking experience.



Level 4 automation means that the vehicle can drive itself in specific conditions and environments without human intervention. In this case, the partnership is focused on developing automated parking systems that enable a vehicle to park itself without any input from the driver.

The cooperation will leverage Valeo’s expertise in sensor technology, which is essential for enabling automated parking systems. Valeo are leading suppliers of automotive sensors and systems, including parking sensors, cameras, and lidar sensors, which can provide a 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings.

BMW will bring their expertise in vehicle architecture and control systems, which are critical for developing an integrated automated parking system. Throughout the course of the partnership, more than 100 R&D specialists from both businesses will work together to develop these automated parking solutions. The program’s features are based on the current automated parking software stack, which was introduced in 2021 alongside the BMW iX. It will be further enhanced in the following generation by a potent computing infrastructure hosting the collaboratively created algorithms.

The new system is expected to be designed to be highly intuitive and easy to use, allowing drivers to simply exit the vehicle and let the car park itself. The technology is also expected to be more efficient, allowing for faster and safer parking. It will be designed to work in a range of parking scenarios, including indoor and outdoor parking areas, and will also incorporate advanced features such as obstacle detection and avoidance.

The system is expected to be introduced on future BMW models, although no specific timelines have been announced.

