Harman Acquire Caaresys

Harman have bought Caaresys, a pioneer company for in-cabin radar sensor solutions. The in-cabin radar sensor and algorithm solution from Caaresys is expected to strengthen Harman’s automotive product offerings, including their consumer-centric digital cockpit and ADAS solutions.





Harman design and engineer products and solutions for vehicle manufacturers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio-visual products and enterprise automations. Their software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile.

Caaresys is an Israel-based company created in 2017 by Ilya Sloushch, Vadim Kotlar, Konstantin Berezin, and Alex Arshavski. The four founders built the company with a mix of technology and business expertise, and a vision to connect humans and machines utilizing contactless sensing of human vital signs and providing real-time insights on that information via radar-based sensors.

With Caaresys’ contactless vitals-sensing and real-time insights information, Harman can now offer new levels of in-vehicle safety, comfort, and well-being in its growing product line. Caaresys technology utilizes biometrics to detect the location, health condition and state of each vehicle occupant. The non-intrusive sensing system is a small RF radar that can be integrated anywhere in a vehicle cabin. Through its sophisticated radar signal processing algorithm, the system detects seat occupancy state and monitors passenger biometrics, including respiration rate, heart rate and heart rate variability. Caaresys technology allows highly accurate sensing even in the constantly fluctuating driving environment and can operate in static or driving mode.

Ilya Sloushch, Co-founder and CEO, Caaresys, said, “Harman’s successful partnerships with leading automakers will offer unprecedented scale and reach for our technologies and extend the benefits enabled by in-cabin radar to more drivers and passengers than ever before.”

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Charging Ahead with Speed