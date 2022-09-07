Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ Charging Ahead with Speed

The first Mercedes-AMG performance EV to be introduced in India is the EQS 53 4MATIC+. On a single full charge, the electric sedan has a range of about 530 kilometres



Manufacturers of EVs have taken it upon themselves to overcome range anxiety, which has been the main obstacle to the adoption of electric vehicles. One company that is doing this with its electrified technology is Mercedes-Benz. In the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz have unveiled the brand-new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ electric vehicle. Since the new EV is produced by the “AMG” division, it gains access to sportier dynamics for ride, handling, and performance. The brand-new AMG EQS 53 is a Mercedes-Benz premium sports sedan that runs entirely on electricity. In India, it costs Rs 2.45 crore, which is Rs 88 lakh more than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Rs 1.38 crore more than the Mercedes EQC SUV.





Mercedes-AMG vehicles have long been known for being loud and brazen. Consider a few of the recognisable engines the company has produced over the years: V8s, in-line sixes, and V12s… The core of AMG goods was these power plants. Here is only the second-ever electric vehicle, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, from the performance automobile brand.

The Mercedes EQS model is a brand-new, large-sized electric passenger car that is comparable in size and status to the CLS- and S-Class respectively. The performance variant of that vehicle is the AMG EQS 53. It appears to be positioned to compete against rivals like the BMW i7, Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and the Tesla Model S.





Let us start with the design of the Mercedes-AMG EQS, Mercedes’ Chief Designer, Gordon Wagener, and his team have really worked hard to keep the AMG spirit in the design language by carrying forward the AMG Panamericana grille right up front to signify that this is just not some regular electric vehicle and that this AMG EQS means business.

There are a few AMG-inspired features on the car, including a redesigned front bumper and a custom black panel grille with “hot-stamped” chrome vertical struts. The tail-lamps are connected by an LED strip at the back, continuing the sleek and seamless look. The front apron, which incorporates chrome trim and is coated high-gloss black with the traditional AMG A-wing design, stands in contrast to this. The 21-inch AMG alloy wheels that come in Aero and Heritage designs are mounted on the EQS and also come wrapped in Michelin tyres.



The EQS’ interior maintains the exterior’s sporty appearance by fusing sophisticated design with a dynamic atmosphere. It is dominated by AMG elements that define style. Mercedes’ ground-breaking MBUX Hyperscreen makes its India debut in the EQS 53 4MATIC+.



We have to take some time to talk about the Hyperscreen, The infotainment touchscreens on automobile dashboards are growing in size, with Tesla vehicles having some of the largest ones. However, a touchscreen is always distinguishable from the dashboard, regardless of its size. Not the Hyperscreen, which makes the dashboard appear to have been transformed into a touchscreen in its entirety. It’s somewhat of an optical trick, the Hyperscreen. Three independent displays—the driver display screen diagonal: 12.3 inches, the centre display screen diagonal: 17.7 inches, and the front passenger display screen diagonal: 12.3 inches—combine to form an astonishing screen band over 56 inches wide in it. The combined size of these three screens is 42.3 inches, while the remaining space is encased in black glass. Talking about glass the same company that makes the iPhone glass screens also makes the Hyperscreen for Mercedes.



On all three screens, the chosen display style is displayed similarly, and the brightness is uniformly adjusted to the cabin’s lighting circumstances. It appears to be a single screen as a result. Also offering haptic feedback are the displays in the middle and upfront. Actuators cause the cover glass to vibrate noticeably when a finger contacts a specific area of the touchscreen.



The screen must be intelligent. The artificial intelligence system used by the automaker, known as MBUX (short for Mercedes-Benz User Experience), provides individualised recommendations for a variety of entertainment, comfort, and vehicle features. The most significant applications are always visible at eye level. On the screen, passengers can watch movies, read texts, or listen to presentations. The front passenger can also browse the internet just like she would on a trackpad.



Now let us move on to the rest of the interior. Individual designs and customised seat covers consisting of ARTICO man-made leather, micro-cut microfibre, and red topstitching are installed on the AMG seats. Additionally offered is optional Napa leather seat upholstery with AMG-specific seat graphics. The EQS 53 comes with features including a 15-speaker Burmester 3D sound system, 64-colour active ambient lighting, an Air Control Plus air purifier with a HEPA filter, and massaging seats. The interior definitely feels on par with its petrol-powered sibling, the Mercedes S-Class.



Getting down to the performance aspect of this Mercedes-AMG EQS, the EQS 53 is powered by a strong 400-volt, lithium-ion battery with a 107.8 kWh of useful energy capacity. The car’s claimed range is 529–586 km (WLTP) on a single charge. On our test route, we had an indicated range of 530 km when the car was dropped off at our office. We did stop at Ador’s Quench Charger to top up the EQS at one of their fast-charging experience centres in Pune.



The battery can be charged up to 80% at a rate of 200 kW with a fast charger in just 32 minutes. There are five AMG Dynamic Select driving modes available for the EQS 53, including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual, which alter the vehicle’s handling, suspension, power output, and battery management.





With two electric motors—one on each axle—specific to AMG, the EV is a drive concept focused on performance. The Dynamic Plus package will be standard on all EQS 53s built for India. In the Race Start mode with a boost function and a maximum motor torque of up to 1020 Nm, the maximum output with this package rises to up to 761 hp. Also, a point to note is that this 761 hp is available only when in “Sport+” mode and when the vehicle is in “Race Start” launch mode. Mercedes-AMG boast that the EQS 53 has a top speed of 250 km/h and can accelerate from zero to 100 in 3.4 seconds.



Coming to how this electric luxury performance sedan handles, You can select your own feel under the Individual setting, or there are several steering weight modes connected to the five driving modes. The steering wheel may be turned to quickly and decisively shift the direction of the vehicle, but it doesn’t provide much feedback. The low centre of gravity, thanks to the large battery, and four-wheel steering, standard on the 580 and AMG 53 models, are the secrets to the AMG EQS’s effortless handling. The EQS feels swift and has a turning radius of just 11.9 metres, which is fantastic for a vehicle with such a big wheelbase. The rear wheels can turn up to 4.5 degrees. That means this large sedan has a turning radius comparable to one of Mercedes’ smallest hatchbacks, the A-Class.





Now to support the growing number of electric vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio they have also disclosed plans to establish the biggest “ultra-fast charging” network, which, according to the automaker, will reach 80% of India by the end of 2022. These will consist of 22-kW AC chargers, 60-kW Fast DC chargers, and 180-kW Ultra-fast DC chargers (over 100). Only Mercedes-Benz customers will have access to the fast charging network, which will be free for the first year.



Despite being a near relative of the new S-Class, the EQS is constructed entirely of electric components. With its one-bow lines and cab-forward design with a fastback, the EQS is immediately recognisable from vehicles with combustion engines even at a glance, making a strict Purpose Design possible thanks to this brand-new idea. Since the new EV is produced by the “AMG” division, it gains access to sportier dynamics for ride, handling, and performance. It shares the road with other high-performance EVs in its class including the Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo S.