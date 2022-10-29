Ford to pull the plug on Fiesta by 2023

Ford Fiesta will be replaced by an electric crossover named Puma by 2023 in Europe. The company released a short goodbye video on its European YouTube accounts for the hatchback and teasing the electric crossover that will take its place in the market. Puma will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform and will be manufactured in Cologne.





The factory in Cologne is expected to produce over 20,00,000 EVs annually and will soon execute operations as Fiesta production comes to a stop. The company, like all other OEMs is following the suit of adopting electrification and using the EV wave as a chance to rebuild the brand’s image, one that may seem appealing to potential environment friendly customers. Ford’s F-150 truck will soon be available in the EV avatar and the Mustang brand has also introduced an EV SUV.



Fiesta was a product to mitigate the oil crisis in 1973 from the, the demand for a frugal and compact car was answered in the Fiesta guise. The car held its own in the market and had quite the market share for decades, over 20 million units have been produced across the globe. Farewell Fiesta!