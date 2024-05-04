Ferrari 12Cilindri is the Latest V12 GT from Maranello

Ferrari 12Cilindri (rear as Dodici Cilindri) is the name of Maranello’s latest 12-cylinder GT, and it is powered by a naturally-aspirated 65° V12, displacing 6.5 litres, and pumping out 830 hp, without any forced induction or hybrid trickery. Redline is 9,500 rpm, but even more astonishing is that 80 per cent of the maximum torque of 678 Nm is available at just 2,500 rpm. There really is no replacement for displacement.

There’s a noticeable hint of the legendary 365 GTB/4 Daytona in the profile, and also in the headlights. The front-mid-engined architecture is evident from just how far back the passenger cabin has been pushed. The 12Cilindri is available in both coupé and spider form, with the spider being 60 kg heavier at 1,620 kg dry. One thing to note is the driver’s display is larger than the infotainment screen with the former measuring 15.6 inches and the latter coming in at 10.25 inches. Ferrari knows which display is more important, it seems like.

Power is sent to the ground through rear wheels only, as God intended, via an eight-speed DCT which we are sure God is choosing to overlook. From a standstill, 100 km/h comes up in 2.9 seconds, and 200 km/h in less than 7.8 seconds (2.95 seconds and 8.2 seconds for the Spider respectively). Top speed is 340 km/h.

The gear selector is designed to mimic a Ferrari open-gate manual from the days gone by, though we would have preferred that Ferrari bothered to engineer a manual for the 12 Cilindri. If the number of older Ferraris being converted to manual is any indication, people want three pedals in the Prancing Horses. Unfortunately, Ferrari’s obsession with capacitive touch buttons continue, which are plastered all over the interior, but otherwise, as you can expect from a Ferrari interior, there’s a sense of occasion permeating the whole thing.

We bet Lamborghini is rethinking adding hybrid assistance to the Revuelto at this point, which is the only real competitor of the 12Cilindri, that is until Aston Martin’s new V12 engine makes its debut in a presumably “high-performance” version of the DB12.