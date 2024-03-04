Facelifted Tata Nexon, Nexon.ev Join the Dark Edition Line-up

Prices for the Tata Nexon, Nexon.ev start at Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively

One of the things Tata Motors are well-known for, aside from bringing consistent upgrades to their line-up, is giving them a blacked-out treatment via the Dark Edition variants. Now, the facelifted Nexon and Nexon.ev get the Dark Edition variant with prices starting at Rs 11.45 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. With this, the Nexon becomes the carmaker’s third Dark Edition model, along with the Harrier and Safari.

As has been the case of Dark Edition variants for a while now, the Nexon and Nexon.ev not only get an black exterior paint finish, but the ORVMs, alloy wheels and bumpers also get a darker theme. In addition, there is “#Dark” badging on the front fender.

The black treatment continues inside with only the A-C vents and the blue stitching being spared this theme. While we’re yet to get a detailed variant-wise feature list, the top-spec variants should get largely the same equipment as the standard models. This includes a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a nine-speaker JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger.

While powertrain options aren’t detailed yet, the Nexon Dark Edition should come in both the 120-hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 115-hp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engines alongside six-speed manual, six-speed AMT, and seven-speed DCT options. As for the Nexon.ev Dark Edition, it should be limited to the long range 40.5-kWh battery-pack variants.

The addition of the Dark Edition variants on the Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev adds another flavour of choice for potential buyers. Current Nexon rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger as well as the Mahindra XUV300, while the Nexon.ev has the Mahindra XUV400 as its chief rival.