Citroën Basalt Vision Concept Debuts as a Coupe-fied C3 Aircross

The production version of the Citroën Basalt Vision could be the fifth model launched by the marque in India after the C5 Aircross, C3, eC3 and the C3 Aircross

Just a couple of days ago, Citroën gave a sneak peak of their new offering for India and now we’ve got our first look at how it is on the outside. Called the Citroën Basalt Vision Concept, it already looks fairly production-ready and you won’t need to wait long for it to head into production as the brand has confirmed a launch in the second half of 2024.

The images released may only be exterior shots but they reveal plenty on what to expect for the production version. The Basalt Vision already takes cues from the C3 and C3 Aircross sold here with that familiar high bonnet and muscular face. Move over to the sides and the differences are more apparent, starting with the multi-spoke alloy wheels and the chunky wheel arches. However, that rakish roofline that flows to the rear gives it that crossover look.

While there aren’t any interior images, we could expect a similar quirky layout that we’ve seen on the C3 Aircross. Also expect a different colour scheme and upholstery to give it its own identity.

Powertrain specifications are yet to surface but the Basalt Vision will likely share its mechanicals with the C3 Aircross too. For reference, the latter gets a 110-hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine that can be paired to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter.

Apart from India, the Citroën Basalt Vision will also retail in South American markets. While it is too early to predict any rivals, this crossover could be aimed at the upcoming Tata Curvv. However, the Curvv EV is expected to be launched first followed by ICE models.