SEPTEMBER 2024

Noteworthy Iteration





Last month Mahindra launched the new five-door Thar Roxx. As it happens, the three-door version has been doing quite well in terms of sales and now, with the addition of the five-door one, the company may look forward to a boost in those numbers.



This Thar has come a long way from the first generation. In fact, a number of changes and improvements have been made as compared to the three-door version. The one I was given for the first drive was a diesel automatic. The diesel motor is armed with a lot of low-end power and torque, and, at the same time, it is extremely refined. If I were to buy a Thar, it would be the diesel automatic. The only negative is the interior in white. It looks quite fetching when the car is brand-new, but keeping it clean in the long run will be quite a demanding task. You may read our first drive report in this issue.



Last month I was at the Madras International Racetrack for the first round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) hosted by J K Tyres. It was a grand event with international standard F4 cars for all the drivers. These F4 cars are powered by 1,300-cc turbocharged Renault engines. It was good that the Indian and international drivers had the same equipment to race, but that was where it all ended. The international drivers were far quicker than their Indian counterparts. Indeed, it is very sad that our drivers cannot compete on circuits on which they drive day in and day out. The Federation needs to look into this and rope in proper driving and riding coaches to bring our boys and girls up to speed. There is considerable talent in the country; it needs to be nurtured to get the best out of them.





