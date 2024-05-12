MAY 2024

SUV Upgrades

It is with a heavy heart that I write the editorial for this issue. Our former Chairman, Humayun Dhanrajgir, passed away recently. He was a thorough gentleman and one of the nicest human beings I have met. May his soul rest in eternal peace.



In this issue we have the first drives of two new sport utility vehicles (SUV): the Force Gurkha (five-door and three-door) and the Mahindra XUV 3X0. The Force Gurkha three-door was known for its off-roading capability, but it used to disappoint somewhat on account of being a very basic car. Now, with the launch of the five-door version, the three-door also gets an upgraded interior. The core attribute of the Gurkha still remains its go-anywhere capability that makes off-roading fun.



The Mahindra XUV 300 was one of the best SUVs from the Mahindra stable. Now the XUV 3X0 takes it to the next level. Its new exterior and interior make the 3XO look modern and stylish. Furthermore, the engine performance and ride and handling have also improved.



EDITOR – ASPI BHATHENA





