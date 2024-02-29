BYD Seal Electric Sedan Bookings Commence Ahead of India Launch

Those who book the BYD Seal before 30 April this year could have a chance at watching a 2024 UEFA match live

We’re just around the corner for the launch of the BYD Seal electric sedan as the order books are open with a launch set for 5 March 2024. In addition, the carmaker is offering an exclusive scheme where select people who book the electric sedan before 30 April 2024 will be able to catch a 2024 UEFA match live. The winners will be announced in May 2024 on the company website and social media handles.

We know from Auto Expo 2023, that the BYD Seal gets a clean and minimalist look with a low slung stance. Stand-out bits include aero-style five-spoke alloy wheels, sleek LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and intriguing lighting elements around the bumper.

Inside, there’s some familiarity with the ATTO 3 while being a little toned down in the intricacies. Nevertheless, there is no lack of digital real estate with a rotating 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The model sold abroad also gets a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and ADAS, all of which could make it to the India-spec model.

When the BYD Seal was showcased at Auto Expo 2023, it was claimed to offer a range of 700 km on a single charge. This matches the Long Range variant sold abroad that comes with a 82.5-kWh battery pack and is paired with a 230-kW (313-hp) dual-motor AWD powertrain.

While prices aren’t out yet, the BYD Seal could retail around the Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom) range. As far as rivals go, there isn’t a direct competitor in India, however, it can be an alternative against the likes of the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

