BMW’s Color-changing EV at CES 2022

With a color-changing exterior, BMW are pushing their first electric SUV to the next level.

BMW are one of the leading innovators in the automobile industry. The German luxury automobile manufacturer used CES 2022 to demonstrate a unique technology that allows a car to change its exterior colour just like they had announced in 2021.



This unique paint-shifting system was first demonstrated by BMW on an all-electric iX.

The color-changing paint technology is making its premiere on a concept version of the BMW iX that is being shown at CES, relying on E Ink, the electronic paper technology used in e-book readers like the Amazon Kindle.

After a man standing next to the premium electric SUV initiates the system, the BMW iX appears in a plain shade of dark grey before abruptly switching to white. The video demonstrating this color-changing technology is so weird that viewers would wide believed that it was all a hoax and that it’s all computer generated imaging (CGI).



It’s unclear whether BMW plan to sell the colour-changing technology shown at CES 2022 to their consumers or whether it was designed only as a technology display.

Story: Kurt Morris