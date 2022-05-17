BMW XM: The Future of M?

BMW XM Concept was presented last year at Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach Show. Now, the XM, BMW’s first high-performance car with electric drive is in its final phase of development.

The BMW XM is the first high-performance plug-in hybrid and the BMW group’s first V8 powered PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) that uses the new S68 engine. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine has now been tweaked for plug-in applications and to work along with an electric motor, with the battery pack allowing a WLTP driving range of 80 km. Paired to an XM-specific BMW ZF 8HP transmission resulting in a peak combined output of 480 kW (650 hp) and 800 Nm of torque. All that power is transmitted to the wheels via a new hybrid-spec M xDrive four-wheel drive system.

According to BMW, the XM is designed to be a pure M car with a near 50:50 axle-load distribution and the Adaptive M Professional suspension equipped as standard. The BMW XM is the first car from the German manufacturer to carry an electro-mechanical roll stabilising system with 48-volt technology that has an additional Active Roll Comfort function. The function reduces body-roll on uneven road surfaces and at the same time adjusts the body height on the corresponding side of the vehicle. Another first for the BMW is the rear-axle steering that has a turning radius of 2.5 degrees.

BMW are also offering the XM with an integrated M brake system and an optional 23-inch M light-alloy wheels.

Story: Alshin Thomas

