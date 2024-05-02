BMW M4 Competition xDrive Coupe Launched; Priced at Rs 1.53 crore

The BMW m4 Competition xDrive Coupé is here in India, priced at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). It is the pinnacle of the BMW M4 range and comes with M-spec AWD in the form of M xDrive. We still can’t get over the ridiculous proportions the G82 generation of M4 has reached, but as always, most people apparently forgive its looks when they get behind the wheel.

When you are behind the wheel and manage to navigate through the plethora of configurable stuff on the M4, you are left with an M-spec chassis, an eight-speed automatic, rear-biassed AWD, active M differential and a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line six-cylinder petrol—the S58—the M-fettled version of BMW B58 engine, occasionally referred to as a modern, German 2JZ.

Power output is rated at 530 hp and there’s a 650-Nm plateau of torque available between 2,750 and 5,730 rpm. This, coupled with the eight-speed automatic transmission results in a 0-100 km/h dash in just 3.5 seconds, and an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. We don’t know if the M Driver’s Package is offered in India, just that with that option installed the top speed rises to a blistering 280 km/h.

There are other changes, such as the newly-designed adaptive LED headlights and CSL-style laser tail lights, and a carbon-fibre roof to lower the centre of gravity—we say that because despite the carbon roof, the M4 Competition Coupé with M xDrive weighs a portly 1,775 kg, so not a lightweight in any shape or form. The M brake calipers, finished in blue, are standard, as is a staggered stance with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels (M forged, double-spoke, style 825, and finished in M Silver).

There are no direct front-engined rivals of the M4 Competition Coupe in India, however, that may soon change if Mercedes-AMG introduce their CLE 53 AMG 4MATIC+, which is also a two-door coupe with a turbocharged straight-six at the front, rear-biassed AWD, automatic transmission-equipped two-door from Germany.