BMW 7 Series Protection Unveiled in India

BMW Group India has introduced the new BMW 7 Series Protection. The car will be available with as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Story: Azaman Chothia



The new BMW 7 Series Protection offers customised protection from attacks with firearms or explosives for at-risk individuals. It has been classified as offering class VR9 protection based on the internationally recognised official test criteria of Germany’s Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für Angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen (Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions – VPAM, for short).

The certification is based, among other things, on the third edition of the guidelines for Bullet Resistant Vehicles (VPAM BRV) with regard to ballistic resistance and the guidelines for Explosive Resistant Vehicles (VPAM ERV, third edition) and PAS 300 with regard to blast resistance. The glass for the model even protects against fire from calibre 7.62x5Li R ammunition – a threat from the highest civilian resistance class VPAM 1 0. A partial protection extension is also available as an option for the new BMW 7 Series Protection in defined bodywork areas against fire from VPAM 10 ammunition. In order to ensure the confidentiality of our elite clientele, BMW provides exclusive consultancy and personalized sales and service support all across the country. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is serviced by certified special garages only. Access to the vehicle is restricted to very few selected and specially trained personnel. As part of the special customer service, BMW offers special driver training programs for security vehicles.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For over 45 years, BMW has set the standard in design and development of armoured vehicles. The new BMW 7 Series Protection succeeds in blending an unrivalled protection concept with outstanding levels of ride comfort and spaciousness, exceptionally advanced equipment features and the class-beating dynamic prowess for which the brand is renowned. This is a new kind of protection vehicle that meets the highest standards of ballistic protection and individual requirements. Even though this is a protection vehicle, you will immediately forget about this fact the moment you sit inside and experience its exceptional luxury.”

With BMW Effortless Door, the car provides a motorised assistance for opening and closing the doors. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is fitted with 20-inch light-alloy wheels as standard, which represents a standout offering in its segment and enables the use of a particularly powerful braking system. The PAX tyres have a runflat ring positioned on the wheel rim which allows the car to continue its journey for 30 kilometres at up to 80 km/h even in the event of a total loss of pressure. Optionally, the cars can be equipped with All-door Emergency Exits in case one needs to leave the vehicle quickly. BMW Pennant Holder and BMW Flashing Lights and beacons are also available as an option.

The new 4.4-litre V8 engine uses 48V mild hybrid technology to optimise power delivery and efficiency. The car puts out 530 hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm. It can accelerates from 0 – 100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/hr. Also to be found on the list of standard security features for the BMW 7 Series Protection is a self-sealing fuel tank, with special casing that enables it to seal itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent any loss of fuel. The new BMW 7 Series Protection is also the first and only protection vehicle in its segment to be fitted with Integral Active Steering.