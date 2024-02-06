Audi RS 6 Avant GT Unveiled

The Audi RS 6 Avant GT is the maximum A6 iteration. This special edition is limited to 660 units worldwide and is packed with impressive details.

The idea of the Audi RS 6 Avant GT comes from the apprentice project—RS 6 GTO concept from 2020. The inspiration was taken from the legendary Audi 90 Quattro IMSA GTO race car from the year 1989. Twelve apprentices worked on the project for six months with the support of Audi Design.

Under the hood, the new Audi RS 6 Avant GT is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 TFSI petrol engine that makes 630 hp at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm of torque from 2,300 to 4,500 rpm. It is an increase of 30 hp and 50 Nm compared with the outgoing RS 6 Avant base model. The GT sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the RS 6 Avant. It also accelerates to 200 km/h from a standstill in just 11.5 seconds, faster than the RS 6 Avant by 0.5 seconds. The standard top speed is 305 km/h.

The engine applies power to the permanent all-wheel drive Quattro through the eight-speed tiptronic gearbox. The RS 6 Avant GT uses the latest version of the locking centre differential that distributes engine power to the front and rear axle at a ratio of 40:60. If slippage is detected, more drive torque is automatically applied to the axle with better traction—up to 70 per cent can flow to the front axle and up to 85 per cent to the rear axle.

To distinguish the special edition from other RS models, the Quattro sport differential on the rear axle has been specially tuned for the Audi RS 6 Avant GT and for the first time, adjustable coilover suspension comes as standard. It lowers the ride height by ten millimetres compared to the RS 6 Avant and offers a perfect combination of dynamics and comfort. A higher spring rate, triple-adjustable dampers, and stiffer stabilizers ensure less body roll. Customers can alternatively order the RS sport suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) or the RS adaptive air suspension.

The RS 6 Avant GT comes with high performance Continental Sport Contact 7 tyres in a size of 285/30 shod on 22-inch rims. Additionally, the braking distance is up to two meters shorter with these tyres when braking from 100 to 0 km/h.

The new Audi RS 6 Avant GT stands out from the RS 6 Avant and the RS 6 Avant performance version, all thanks to the impressive at the same time aggressive appearance based on the RS 6 GTO concept

The new Audi RS 6 Avant GT has a roof edge spoiler, bucket seats on the inside, fresh colour combination, and individual numbering in the centre console as exclusive features.

For the first time, Audi Sport GmbH is using a fully redesigned hood that is made of carbon fibre. Integrated air outlets behind the wheels reduce air pressure in the wheel arch and improve cooling for brakes. Like the bonnet, the fenders that house the large wheels are made entirely of carbon fibre, which is also for the first time—a highlight on the vehicle itself as well as for Audi Production.

At the rear, the special edition has the “RS 6 GT” lettering in black, a diffuser with a vertically centred reflector that makes the car appear even wider, and a distinctive double wing inspired by motorsport. The latter was taken almost 1:1 from the apprentices’ concept car. For the first time in the history of the RS 6 Avant, the roof rails have also been removed for an even flatter, sportier silhouette.

One thing different about the new Audi RS 6 Avant GT is that, unlike the regular RS 6 Avant, it is not entirely assembled on the production line in Neckarsulm. After the body construction works and painting shop, the 660 models go to Böllinger Höfe, where the Audi R8, Audi e-tron GT Quattro and RS e-tron GT are built in small-series production. Located near Audi’s production site in Neckarsulm, this facility is unique within the Group and thus offers the best conditions for finishing the Audi RS 6 Avant GT there.

Final assembly is carried out by seven experienced employees at three assembly stations set up especially for this exclusive special edition. Each individual vehicle spends a whole day there. All GT-specific features are fitted by hand to each of the only 660 RS 6 Avant GT models produced worldwide. This includes the hood, the fenders, the rocker panels, the double wing, the front and rear aprons, and the adjustable coilover suspension.

Delivery of the Audi RS 6 Avant GT will begin in the second quarter of 2024 and the price starts at 219,355 euro (Rs 1.95 crore) although there is no clarity if it will reach our shores.

