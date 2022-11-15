Audi Q8 e-tron Revealed

The new Audi Q8 e-tron has been revealed and it will be offered in three trims: e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron SQ8 and two body styles: SUV and Sportback. India is likely to get the 50 and 55 versions. The changes to the new Audi Q8 e-tron are both mechanical as well as cosmetic.





TheAudi Q8 e-tron is, in essence, the updated version of the first e-tron SUV and Sportback, which had no numeric nomenclature. The face of the new Audi Q8 e-tron holds a new inverted grille flanked by Matrix LED headlamp units on either side. The DRLs now connect the headlamp units and the same design language can be seen at the rear section as well. There are faux air-dams that adds to the butch look of the car. Strong lines on the bonnet and across the length of the car further enhances its road presence. A roof spoiler, rear diffuser and red brake calipers evidently showcase the sporty characteristic of the car.





The Audi Q8 e-tron is 4,915 mm long-14 mm more than the car it replaces, 1,937 mm wide, 1,619 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,928 mm. There is 569 litres of storage space for the SUV and 528 liters for the Sportback variant. A storage space of 62 litres is available in the front, called the “frunk”.



The Audi Q8 e-tron 50 is equipped with an 95-kWh battery coupled with a dual-motor that makes 250 kW (340 hp) and 664 Nm of torque. It gets a range of 491 km for the SUV and 505 km for the Sportback variant. The 55 duo comes with a 111-kWh battery mated to the dual-motor systems that makes 300 kW (408 hp) and 664 Nm of torque and offers a range of 582 km and 600 km for the SUV and Sportback guise respectively. And the top speed is limited to 200 km/h. The first ever SQ8 e-tron also gets a 111-kWh battery with a dual-motor that makes 320 kW (435 hp) or, in Boost mode, 370 kW (503 hp) and a whopping 973 Nm of torque. The SQ8 gets a range of 494 km for the SUV and 513 km for the Sportback guise with top speed capped at 210 km/h.



The battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes and the company also offers an optional AC charging performance of up to 22 kW. A full charge will take nine hours and 15 minutes (22 kW: around four hours and 45 minutes) using alternating current.



Inside the cabin, the Q8 e-tron gets two large high-resolution displays – a 10.1-inch diagonal and an 8.6-inch diagonal that replaces nearly all conventional switches and knobs. Other noteworthy features include panoramic sunroof, Audi virtual cockpit, voice control, Audi connect Navigation to name a few.



The car is set to launch by the spring of 2023 in Europe and the India launch can be expected by the second half of 2023

Story: Sumesh Soman

