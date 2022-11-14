Indian Racing League Set To Kick Off

The Indian Racing League street circuit races are to be held on the weekends of 19 November and 10 December in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Street Circuit which is situated on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake is all set to host India’s first-ever street circuit races of the maiden Indian Racing League.

With a vision to revolutionize motorsports in India, Indian Motorsports Company, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL) recently announced the kickstart of the Indian Racing League, a one of its kind motorsport racing event. The league will begin with pre-testing at Madras International Circuit in Chennai on 14th November and is bringing 24 Foreign and Indian drivers to the country for a unique spectacle for racing enthusiasts with four consecutive weekends starting November 19th.

The venue will host five city-based teams including its own Hyderabad Blackbirds and others such as Speed Demons Delhi, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, and Goa. The Hyderabad Blackbirds includes the city’s very own driver Anindith Reddy, with an experience of 7 years and multiple championship wins. The Hyderabad team also features renowned drivers like Neel Jani, a Swiss Indian professional Porsche factory driver who won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016, Akhil Rabindra, selected as the Aston Martin Racing Academy Driver, and female F4 racing driver Lola Lovinsfosse.

The Indian Racing League will be a one-of-its-kind Racing League, where male and female drivers will compete against each other on a level playing field with the same ecosystem and machinery. There will be several women drivers as well in the Indian Racing League including Nicole Havrda, a young Canadian race car driver emerging in the world of motorsports. She is a proven race winner with multiple podium finishes in karting and has taken the next step in her motorsport career, as she competes in Formula 3 in the USA.

Akhilesh Reddy, Director MEIL and Chairman, RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd) said, “The Indian Racing league is the ultimate push to bring the Indian motorsports segment to a global stage and provide young racers a platform to compete with international motorsports drivers. Hyderabad plays a crucial role in Indian motorsports from talent to infrastructure and we hope the Hyderabad motorsports enthusiasts and citizens will enjoy the pulsating weekends in the city.”

Interested enthusiasts can book their passes via the BookMyShow platform to witness the races at the event. The passes are available at Rs 749 onwards for a one-day pass and Rs 1249 onwards for the full weekend pass.