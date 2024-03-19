Audi Q6 e-tron Debuts As the Marque’s First PPE Model

The Audi Q6 e-tron quattro joins the electric SUV line-up along with the more performance-focused SQ6 e-tron

The Audi Q6 e-tron has been an EV in the works for a long time. After revealing a litany of breadcrumbs since July 2023, the Ingolstadt carmaker has fully revealed its new EV in markets abroad for the first time. This electric SUV also marks a first for Audi as it is the first model to use the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, like the Porsche Macan EV. The Q6 e-tron isn’t alone either as it’s got a feistier counterpart, the SQ6 e-tron, alongside it.

When the first pre-production images surfaced in 2023, despite the camouflage livery, we could already deduce a smooth body with an aggressive face. With the production-spec model, that hasn’t changed, and its face is what really stands out. A prominent Singleframe front grille is flanked by chunky air intakes and complemented by sleek Matrix LED headlights. A rakish windshield and sloping roof give it a crossover stance.

Inside, the cabin layout is more straightforward than the modern Audi’s we know, with the standout bits being a 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit display, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a standalone 10.9-inch passenger display. The steering wheel is new as well, featuring the latest 2D Audi logo and touch-sensitive controls. Rounding things off is a new digital screen for HVAC controls and a toggle switch gear selector.

Now to the main talking point, the powertrains, there’s two AWD powertrains available. One is the Q6 e-tron’s 285-kW (388-hp) option and the 380-kW (517-hp) option in the SQ6 e-tron. This allows the two SUVs to sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.9 seconds (Q6 e-tron) and 4.3 seconds (SQ6 e-tron). Both are juiced up by a 100-kWh battery pack. That’s not all for the Q6 e-tron as Audi will be introducing two RWD variants in the near future.

While the full range details aren’t out yet, Audi claims the Q6 e-tron can go up to 625 km on a single charge. Speaking of charge, the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture utilises an 800-volt system that allows charging speeds of up to 270-kW translating to a 21-minute 10 to 80 percent charge.

With the global unveiling of the Audi Q6 e-tron, what are the chances of it coming to India? We already have the e-tron GT, the e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron. So, while there’s no word on when to expect the Q6 e-tron in India, it is likely to happen by early 2025.