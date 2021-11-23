Audi Q5 launched from Rs 58.93 lakh

Audi have launched their best-selling in its latest generation. The Audi Q5 Premium Plus is priced at Rs 58.93 lakh ex-showroom, while the Technology variant will set you back Rs 63.77 lakh ex-showroom.

The predominant changes one can see on the new Audi Q5 is the updated fascia that sports refreshed headlamps and a single-frame grille. The Q5 gets quite a chrome bathe with chrome garnishes on the grille, skid plates, roof rails and fog lap casts as well. 18-inch wheels have been replaced with new 19-inch wheels along with a new panoramic sunroof and aluminium roof rails.

Engine-wise the Q5 gets only one option – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor churning out 249 hp and 370 Nm. Audi claims the Q5 can sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in just 6.3 seconds; keep your foot floored and it will touch a top speed of 237 km/h. Now we have sampled the new Q5 and you can read our review here.

Like all Audis, the Q5 gets a luxurious overload with Okapi brown leatherette with Piano black inlays. A three-zone climate control system comes standard on the Q5 along with ambient lighting with 30 different combinations. On the infotainment front, the centre display is a 10.1-inch unit with Audi’s latest MIB3 and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally you also get a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen speaker system.

The Audi Q5 locks horns with the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Volvo XC40. Stay tuned, our comprehensive review of the Audi Q5 will be going live in the December issue of Car India.