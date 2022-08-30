Audi Q3 launched in two new variants.

The new Audi Q3 has been launched in India with a single 40 TFSI petrol powertrain. Two variants,

Premium Plus and Technology, are on offer, priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-

showroom), respectively.



The new Audi Q3 40 TFSI sits above the Q2 and looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown

in both longer and wider with a longer wheelbase as well. The striking Singleframe grille in

octagonal design is divided by vertical slats alongwith large air inlets that characterise the

masculine front-end with an intensive interplay of light and shadow. The narrow headlights run

inwards with their wedge shape and bear new LED daytime light signatures.

The new Audi Q3 comes with a familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 190 hp and

320 Nm, the same as the Q2 and A4 sedan, with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic and quattro

all-wheel drive. This means a major boost for traction, agility, stability and dynamic handling in all

road conditions. Additionally, to enhance and adjust the driving characteristics of the new Audi Q3,

Audi drive select allows the driver to choose between different driving modes. The new Audi Q3

goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds.

The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos

Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. A choice of interior colour options include Okapi Brown

and Pearl Beige.

Premium Plus:

18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic glass sunroof

High Gloss styling package

Power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support

Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment

Leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters

Single-colour ambient lighting package

Scuff plates with front aluminium inserts

Hill Start Assist

Frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror

Dual-zone climate control system

Parking aid plus with rearview camera

Cruise control system with speed limiter

Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power folding, auto-dimming

Digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth Interface

Audi Smartphone Interface

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats

Anti-theft wheel bolts

Space-saving spare wheel

Technology:

Interior in Aluminium look

MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch

Audi drive select

Audi virtual cockpit plus

30-colour ambient lighting package plus

Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate

Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing

Audi phone box with wireless charging system

Audi Sound System (10 speakers, 180 W)

Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of the year.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Greener Western Frontier