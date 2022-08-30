Audi Q3 launched in two new variants.

The new Audi Q3 has been launched in India with a single 40 TFSI petrol powertrain. Two variants,
Premium Plus and Technology, are on offer, priced at Rs 44.89 lakh and Rs 50.39 lakh (ex-
showroom), respectively.
The new Audi Q3 40 TFSI sits above the Q2 and looks sportier than its predecessor and has grown
in both longer and wider with a longer wheelbase as well. The striking Singleframe grille in
octagonal design is divided by vertical slats alongwith large air inlets that characterise the
masculine front-end with an intensive interplay of light and shadow. The narrow headlights run
inwards with their wedge shape and bear new LED daytime light signatures.
The new Audi Q3 comes with a familiar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 190 hp and
320 Nm, the same as the Q2 and A4 sedan, with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic and quattro
all-wheel drive. This means a major boost for traction, agility, stability and dynamic handling in all
road conditions. Additionally, to enhance and adjust the driving characteristics of the new Audi Q3,
Audi drive select allows the driver to choose between different driving modes. The new Audi Q3
goes from 0-100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds.
The new Audi Q3 is available in five exterior colour options: Pulse Orange, Glacier White, Chronos
Grey, Mythos Black and Navarra Blue. A choice of interior colour options include Okapi Brown
and Pearl Beige.
Premium Plus:
18-inch alloy wheels
Panoramic glass sunroof
High Gloss styling package
Power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support
Rear seat plus with fore/aft adjustment
Leather-wrapped three-spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters
Single-colour ambient lighting package
Scuff plates with front aluminium inserts
Hill Start Assist
Frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror
Dual-zone climate control system
Parking aid plus with rearview camera
Cruise control system with speed limiter
Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power folding, auto-dimming
Digital instrument cluster
Bluetooth Interface
Audi Smartphone Interface
Tyre pressure monitoring system
ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats
Anti-theft wheel bolts
Space-saving spare wheel
Technology:
Interior in Aluminium look
MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch
Audi drive select
Audi virtual cockpit plus
30-colour ambient lighting package plus
Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate
Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing
Audi phone box with wireless charging system
Audi Sound System (10 speakers, 180 W)
Deliveries for the new Audi Q3 will begin towards the end of the year.
Story: Vaibhav Kashyap
