Audi Inaugurate Fast-charging Station in Mumbai

German car manufacturer, Audi, inaugurated India’s first fast-charging station in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Developed in collaboration with ChargeZone, this fast-charger has a total capacity of 450 kW, and can deliver 360 kW of power to an electric vehicle and is enabled by a 500 amps liquid-cooled gun. The ultra-fast-charging hub is equipped with five charging bays and an integrated lounge with full-time access.

The Audi Q8 55 e-tron has a 114-kWh battery and can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 26 minutes, claim Audi. The fast-charging ‘e-tron hub’ is fully powered by green energy and has a solar roof that supports the functioning of peripheral electrical requirements including lighting the “e-tron hub”.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, ‘The inauguration of India’s first, ultra-fast charging station by Audi India is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem for our valued customers. The ultra-fast charging “e-tron hub” is located in the heart of Mumbai – Bandra Kurla Complex; which is accessible to a large number of electric vehicle owners. The rapid charging infrastructure is pivotal in alleviating concerns about range limitations, ensuring a seamless experience and considerably less charging time. We are not only establishing new benchmarks within the industry but also reinforcing our dedication to the future of sustainable mobility.’

The ultra-fast-charging station has chargers that are compatible and open for all electric vehicles. It features high-powered guns that allow for fast charging and has a lounge for customers to use while their car is being charged. Premium coffee vouchers are also available for owners who charge their e-tron at the hub. The hub will be staffed with trained personnel, to offer assistance. Audi e-tron owners can charge for free until March 2024. The hub is located at MMRDA Parking, G Block, Next to The Capital, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai 400051.

Audi India currently have installed 140+ chargers across 73 cities in India that includes all Audi dealerships, workshop facilities and select Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) Group brand dealerships located across highways.

Audi India currently have a luxury EV portfolio with six electric cars on sale in the country that includes the Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.

Story: Charan Karthik