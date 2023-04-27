All-new Citroën C3 Aircross For India Revealed

With the all-new Citroën C3 Aircross, the French auto major is accelerating its international growth strategy. The C3 Aircross is a unique mid-size SUV offering both value and versatility with five- or seven-seat variants.

Following the 2022 launch of C3 in the sub-four-metre hatchback space and its electric counterpart the ëC3, the new C3 Aircross is a 4.3-metre long mid-size SUV model and signals the second phase of Citroën’s “C-Cubed” programme that was announced in 2019.

The all-new Citroën C3 Aircross has been developed with direct input from local consumers and regional teams and will be produced in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu with around 90 per cent local integration. It will go on sale in India in the second half of this year, positioned above the C3 but below the C5 Aircross. The design is unmistakably Citroën, tough and expressive with bold, muscular SUV cues.

The C3 Aircross has an assertive front face with a high bonnet, wide wheel track width, Citroën Y-shaped lighting signature, and bold dual front grille and apron with a lower skid plate to deal with varying road conditions and optimise cooling. The side-profile stands tall with its 200-mm ground clearance, muscular wheel arches with large wheels and tyres, and protective cladding. The wide C-pillar adds versatility and strength to the body, while neat rear quarter windows add to the feeling of light and space for passengers. The windowpanes and long rear doors enhance the feeling of height, light and visibility, and allow easy access to the rear rows of seats.

The new C3 Aircross is particularly spacious and rightfully so. It has a five-seater model with up to 444 litres of luggage volume, and a seven-seater model which brings versatility with a third row of two individual seats—which can be folded down or removed individually. Up to 511 litres of cargo volume is available.

Power comes from the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine with 110 hp and 190 Nm. A choice of manual or automatic transmissions is expected.

There will be four body colours available in India: Ice White, Platinum Grey, Artense Grey and Zesty Orange, as well as two dual-tone roof colours, Artense Grey or Zesty Orange.