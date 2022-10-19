All-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Revealed

Rolls-Royce have taken the wraps off the Spectre and it is the first electric vehicle from the marque, outlining their direction into the future.

The Spectre has been touted as the brand’s initial step towards the transition to electrification. Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars said, “This is the start of a bold new chapter for our marque, our extraordinary clients and the luxury industry. For this reason, I believe Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.”

The widest grille ever sits right in the middle of the front bumper and flanked by the split headlamps. The vanes of the Pantheon grille are now smoother and more aerodynamically efficient. This goes hand-in-hand with an aero-tuned Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, which has undergone 830 combined hours of design modelling and wind tunnel testing resulting in a drag coefficient of 0.25. The grille is softly illuminated with 22 LEDs illuminating the sandblasted rear side of each of the vanes for a subtle, three-dimensional night signature.

A two-door coupé model, the Rolls-Royce Spectre measures 5,453 millimetres long, 2,080 mm wide, 1,559 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,210 mm and tips the scales at 2,975 kg, shod with 23-inch wheels. According to the brand, the Spectre is the first production two-door coupé to be equipped with 23-inch wheels in almost a century.

Step inside the cabin and one is welcomed by Starlight Doors that integrate 4,796 softly illuminated “stars”. The coach doors can also be commissioned with a backdrop of wood Canadel Panelling, that takes its name from the cove in the South of France where Sir Henry Royce and his design team spent their winters. The night-time theme continues with Spectre’s Illuminated Fascia developed over the course of two years and more than 10,000 collective hours. It incorporates the Spectre nameplate surrounded by a cluster of over 5,500 “stars”. Located on the passenger side of the dashboard, the illuminations are completely invisible when the motor car is not in operation.

Providing motive force to the Spectre is 430-kW (585-hp) powertrain that puts down 900 Nm of torque that can catapult the three-tonne luxury vehicle from naught to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and is capable of providing a range of 520 km on a full charge. The car is expected to be launched in he global markets by the fourth quarter of 2023. Price-wise, it will be positioned between the Cullinan and the Phantom.