2025 Porsche Taycan receives an array of updates

The Porsche Taycan has received a thorough refresh, but first, we must tell you – the new Taycan Turbo S will hit 100 km/h in 2.4 seconds — 0.4 seconds quicker than the outgoing model. While sub-three second 0-100 km/h were once the exclusive preserve of hypercars, it is now accessible to the more affluent of society in the form of family sedans such as the Taycan Turbo S and its rivals – the Tesla Model S Plaid and Audi RS e-tron GT.

This tremendous acceleration in a two-tonne-plus machine is possible thanks to 952 hp and a redesigned motor that is 10 kg lighter. Even the battery is lighter which helps the Turbo S shed 15 kg in kerb weight. The Turbo S also gets the Sport Chrono pack as standard (optional for other trims) and features a new ‘push-to-pass’ function allowing for a 95 hp boost for 10 seconds.

Power has gone up across the board, with the base Taycan now getting up to 435 hp. Despite the power increase, the range has gone up across the board as well – the regular Taycan has a maximum range of 678 km (WLTP) whereas the Turbo S packs a 630 km max range (WLTP). Porsche has tweaked the charging capabilities as well – at 800-volt DC charging stations it can be charged at up to 320 kW – an improvement of 50 kW.

There are other improvements, such as adaptive dampers as standard with optional ‘Active Ride’ which reacts faster than the conventional adaptive dampers and new matrix LED lights (optional HD). A plethora of driving aids come as standard as well, and there are subtle visual tweaks which are not particularly easy to spot.

We expect the updated Porsche Taycan to reach our shores towards the end of this year, a few months after the vehicle makes its international debut.