2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Introduced Globally

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is the third-gen model of the bestseller and receives an all-new design.

In addition to LED headlights that are rather flat, the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan also has a glass-covered horizontal stripe on the front. The radiator grille openings have also been relocated for optimum air routing. At the new rear, a horizontal LED strip greets us.

The cabin of the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan has received a fresh new design with a new digital cockpit and a massive 15-inch infotainment screen. In the seating department, we have pneumatic four-way lumbar adjustment and a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure massage function. We will also get to see an all-new heads-up display for the convenience of the driver. Additionally, the luggage compartment capacity has increased by 37 litres to 652 litres.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will be available with a variety of engines, including turbo-diesel engines (TDI), turbo-petrol engines (TSI), mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engines (eTSI), and plug-in hybrids (eHybrid), which will only be available with automatic transmissions (DSG) in the future.

The 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan also boasts a variety of assist systems as standard: Side Assist (lane change system), Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane Assist (lane keeping system) and Rear View (rear view camera system). These also include Dynamic Road Sign Display.

