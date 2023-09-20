2024 Jeep Compass Launched with India-exclusive 4×2 Automatic Variants

The Jeep Compass now comes with a choice of a nine-speed automatic transmission on its 4×2 diesel variant with prices starting at Rs 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

For 2024, the new Jeep Compass comes equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission on the 4×2 diesel variant, now not restricted to just the 4×4 variants. It also received a new gloss black grille and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, Jeep have also introduced an edition called the “Black Shark” with an all-black interior and Ignite Red cues.

Powering the Jeep Compass is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that produces 170 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Jeep claim that the Compass dismisses the zero to 100 km/h sprint in 9.8 seconds. The Compass comes loaded with safety features such as ABS, EBD, ESC, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist, all-speed traction control, Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Electronic Brake Prefill (EBP), Electronic Roll-over Mitigation (ERM) and Rain Brake Assist (RBA) among others.

Announcing the new Jeep Compass range, Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India, stated, “The Jeep brand has curated and led the CSUV segment in India since 2017 with industry best features on the Compass. The all-new Compass with 4X2 9AT caters to the aspiration of customers who always wanted a Jeep vehicle, treating them with several best-in-class offerings packed at a much more accessible price point. With the new variant range, we will quadruple our operating segment and offer a formidable choice of SUV for the discerning Indian customers.”

Bookings for the 2024 Compass with all powertrains are now open at Jeep dealerships, and on the Jeep India website ( jeep-india.com ) with prices starting Rs 20.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Alshin Thomas

