2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB Launched Globally

The entry-level GLA and GLB SUVs from Mercedes-Benz have received minor updates.





Mercedes-Benz have revealed their updated GLA and GLB SUVs. Both receive minor exterior and interior cosmetic updates along with new electrified powertrain options



Both SUVs now feature extremely similar-looking embellishments on their front ends. Mercedes-Benz has made a few modest changes to the exterior of the GLA, including a new grille with slightly larger air intakes and a new front bumper. The 2023 GLA also comes with redesigned LED headlights and taillights. On the other hand, the GLB has a redesigned front bumper and LED headlights.



Four more alloy wheel design variations are available for both Mercedes-Benz SUVs. The tandem comes standard with five 17-inch twin-spoke wheels coated in gloss black, but 18- to 20-inch wheels are also available. The automaker is now selling the two SUVs in a new Spectral Blue paint hue.



With the facelift, Mercedes-Benz is standardising a 10.25-inch infotainment system and a seven-inch digital driver’s display across both SUVs. For that integrated display look, an optional upgrade to the digital instrumentation cluster’s 10.25-inch size is available. The GLA and GLB both have 100% recycled fabric upholstery with a man-made Artico leather finish. The fabric is black with three-dimensional embossing, with an additional sage grey colour available as an alternative.



The most recent Mercedes-Benz MBUX infotainment software and its improved interface design are now installed in both SUVs. The two models now offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10-colour ambient lighting, an extra type-C USB connector for each (all of which are now lit), an improved voice assistant, and more. Moreover, a Burmester audio system is available as an option.New mini-games including Sudoku, Shuffle Pack, Pairs, Match 3, and a quiz as part of the extra individualisation package are a fun feature addition. Owners can play these games by themselves or with other passengers by using the touchscreen and the touch controls positioned on the steering wheel.

Lane-keeping assistance, high-beam assistance, and a 360-degree camera are new driver-assistance technologies added to the SUV pair by Mercedes-Benz. Several airbags and the electronic stability programme (ESP), among other safety measures, have been carried through.

For the European market, the redesigned GLA and GLB are both offered with electrified and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. The 2-litre turbo-petrol has a 48V mild hybrid system producing 190 hp, while the electrified 1.3-litre petrol engine has an 11.5kWh battery pack making 163 hp. A WLTP-certified range of up to 70 kilometres of pure electric power is provided by its plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 22kW charger can be used to recharge the battery pack. Mercedes also claims that the plug-in hybrid powertrain available in the GLA now performs better. Both SUVs can be ordered with either a 1.3- or 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine in various tunings.



A seven or eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is paired with both the mild-hybrid petrol and non-electrified diesel powertrains, thereby eliminating the manual option throughout the whole Mercedes lineup. Depending on the variant, the front or all four wheels receive power.



We anticipate Mercedes-Benz to introduce the new SUVs to India in the first half of 2024 at a premium over their respective starting costs. As a point of comparison, the GLA costs between Rs 46.50 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, while the GLB is priced between Rs 63.80 lakh and Rs 69 lakh. The GLB competes with the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, while the GLA goes up against vehicles like the BMW X1 and Audi Q3.

Story by Kurt Morris

