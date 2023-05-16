2023 Bentley Continental GT S Introduced

Available in both coupé and convertible forms, the new Bentley Continental GT S focuses on performance and is a sporty update to the already potent Continental GT. The GT S has marked improvements in terms of visual appeal and sporty features. These include elements in exterior design, interior layout and dynamic componentry of the car.

Design updates include: black grille, wheels, exterior trim, exhaust tips and wing mirrors. The lights at both ends have tinted lenses, meanwhile, and the brake calipers stand out with bright red paint. The sporting intent of the S is highlighted by its Dinamica-trimmed steering wheel, seats and gearstick, while the gauge cluster displays the same performance-themed graphics as the top-rung, W12-powered Bentley Continental GT Speed.

The Bentley Continental GT S is powered by the same 4.0-litre V8 as the Continental GT and it develops the same amount of firepower; 550 hp and 770 Nm, to be precise. Bentley claim that this car is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds. We expect the S model to be more involving because it features a sports exhaust which is also lighter than the standard system. The GT S also gets Bentley Dynamic Ride to further improve its sporty characteristics.

Bentley Dynamic Ride is a 48-volt electric active anti-roll control system and Bentley claim that it is capable of generating up to 1,300 Nm in 0.3 seconds. Motors within the anti-roll bars actively compensate for cornering forces to minimise body-roll under hard cornering, while also improving ride comfort at cruising speeds by decoupling the left- and right-hand wheels from each other.

Bentley currently sell the Bentayga SUV, the Continental GT and the Flying Spur. Bentley have also been improving their sales figures each year. The current Bentley Continental GT is priced at Rs 3.29 crore (ex-showroom), so we can expect the 2023 Continental GT S to be priced upwards of Rs 4 crore (estimated) when it is launched in India.

Story: Yash Sinha

