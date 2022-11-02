2023 Audi R8 V10 GT RWD Unveiled

First introduced 12 years ago, in 2010, the Audi R8 GT was then a lighter, faster and more powerful version of the regular R8 V10. The legacy of GT continues with the new, second edition of the exclusive supercar – see the new Audi R8 Coupe V10 GT RWD.





The R8 GT is based on the R8 V10 performance RWD and has 620 PS and 565 Nm available at 8,700 rpm, according to Audi Sport GmbH. The R8 V10 performance RWD managed only 570 PS and 550 Nm. At 620 PS, the R8 GT is also the most powerful rear-wheel-drive supercar in Audi’s history. Special features in the engine compartment include a black-painted intake manifold, as also seen in the R8 GT race car.

With the performance upgrades, the sprint from zero to 100 km/h takes just 3.4 seconds, the spurt from zero to 200 km/h takes 10.1 seconds, and if you go full throttle, the R8 GT reaches a top speed of 320 km/h. The rapid acceleration with the new seven-speed dual-clutch transmission ensures even faster gear changes.

In addition to the additional power, the R8 GT has also undergone a significant weight reduction. Compared with the R8 V10 performance RWD, the R8 GT is 20 kilograms lighter at 1,570 kilograms. Contributing to the weight reduction are lightweight, forged 20-inch wheels with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires. The lightweight wheels are based on Audi’s race cars.

The R8 GT distinguishes itself externally with high-gloss carbon aero kit for improved stability and faster cornering and black “R8 GT” lettering at the rear. The carbon aero kit was created in a wind tunnel and comprises of a gooseneck rear wing, a rear diffuser, side skirt covers, trims for the bumper, and a front splitter. Suzuka Gray matte, Tangorot metallic, and Daytona Gray metallic are the possible colours for the R8 GT.

The red seat belts, which are reminiscent of the first R8 GT, the sequential numbers by the gear selector, and the R8 GT badged on the bucket seats and floor mats are all R8 GT accents inside the red and black interior. The second edition R8 GT will only be sold in 333 copies.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

