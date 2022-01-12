2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid launched at Rs 41.70 lakh in India

The 2022 Toyota Camry features many design upgrades and new feature highlights and is powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, hybrid petrol engine.



The debut of the face-lifted Camry in the country has kicked off the new year for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The new Toyota Camry Hybrid for 2022 is priced at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Since its introduction in the Indian market in January 2019, the current eighth-generation Camry has received two updates including minor cosmetic changes as well as some new functionality.



This premium executive vehicle now has a new sharper front fascia with re-profiled bumpers and horizontal-slat pattern inserts for improved visual appeal. Furthermore, it has less chrome than its predecessor. The headlamps are the same as before, and because it’s a hybrid, it receives a bright Toyota emblem. The sedan rides on new dual-tone, 18-inch alloy wheels with darker LED tail-lamp inserts at the back.



The cabin gets a new look on the inside with a floating-type, larger nine-inch infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A black ‘engineered’ wood effect film with a composite pattern has been used to vary the design of the ornamentation. The car also has heated front seats with memory function for the driver, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a heads-up display, cruise control and an electric sunroof.

When it comes to the powertrain, the new Camry Hybrid uses the same 2.5-litre, petrol engine as the previous generation. It generates 175 hp and 221 Nm of peak torque and is powered by a 160-kW electric motor that produces 118 hp and 202 Nm of torque, producing a total output of 215 hp and is only available with a seven-speed e-CVT.



Toyota claim that the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) provides the 2022 Camry Hybrid with high body stiffness, unmatched comfort, increased stability, and outstanding handling.

Nine SRS airbags, parking assist with reverse camera, Vehicle Stability Control, traction control, and hill-start assist are just a few of the safety features available on the new Camry Hybrid sedan.

Story: Kurt Morris