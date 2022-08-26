2022 Range Rover Showcased in India, priced at ₹2.38 crore

Land Rover has begun shipping the 2022 Range Rover. Three different engines are now available: a 3.0-litre diesel, 3.0-litre gasoline, and 4.4-litre gasoline.





We had the opportunity to check out the all-new Range Rover in person at a specially built suite that Land Rover have made for us to experience their Luxury SUV. Land Rover India announced the start of the all-new Range Rover’s delivery. The New Range Rover is available with five seats in both standard (SWB) and long-wheelbase (LWB) body designs, with the LWB body style additionally providing the option of a third row for added comfort for up to seven adults.



In place of traditional leather, the New Range Rover offers sumptuous alternatives including a brand-new premium fabric consisting of a Kvadrat wool blend and ultra fabric. Deliveries of the SE, HSE, and Autobiography models have begun in addition to the First Edition model, which is available for the length of the first year of production.



The 22-inch wheels that come standard on the Range Rover Autobiography certainly fit well, but you can upgrade to 23-inch wheels for an even better appearance. Nevertheless, Land Rover assures us that the 23-inch units have sufficient side wall padding to ensure that there is little to no difference in the quality of the ride.



The fifth-generation Range Rover is laden with technology and goes to great lengths to ensure the occupants’ comfort and convenience. The simple design approach has left the cabin looking much less cluttered, and many of the controls have been moved to the sizable touchscreen device. The Range Rover’s 13.1-inch curved screen is the largest we’ve yet seen on a Land Rover, and it’s also without a doubt the most user-friendly. The new Pivi Pro UI is far more efficient than the old one and functions fantastically. You also receive a brand-new, brilliantly designed 13.7-inch digital instrument console. Everything appears to be pretty sharply styled and simple to read at a glance.







The SUV also includes active noise-cancelling speakers built into the back headrest when ordered in the Autobiography edition. In relation to that, the Meridian sound system that comes standard with the Range Rover is upgraded to the Meridian Signature 1,600-watt sound system with 35 speakers for even greater acoustics. The headrest speakers, meanwhile, are made for each of the four main occupants and provide private quiet areas, giving the impression of using high-end headphones.





In the P400, the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine generates 400 hp and 550 Nm of torque; in the P350, the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine generates 350 hp and 700 Nm; and in the P530, the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine generates 530 hp and 750 Nm. The new Range Rover can reach 100 km/h in under 4.6 seconds when using its distinctive Range Rover drive and dynamic launch.



Priced from Rs. 2.39 crore and more, there are 33 trim levels available for the fifth-generation Range Rover. There are even more personalization and customization options, giving you a wide range of choices to fit your preferences. Bookings for the Range Rover are already being accepted, and deliveries have also started.

Here is the Price list for a new Range Rover in India.







Stay Tuned for our full road test review coming out soon.

Story by Kurt Morris