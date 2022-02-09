2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open

Maruti Suzuki India Limited have started taking reservations for the Baleno. The new Baleno will use a head-up display (HUD) for an immersive driving experience.

Maruti Suzuki has started bookings for the redesigned Baleno premium hatchback. Pre-bookings for the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be made by customers for an initial token amount of Rs 11,000 at a Nexa dealer and on the Nexa website. In comparison to the previous model, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a new design. It also comes with a slew of new features.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno was created using the Crafted Futurism design language. It has a new front fascia with a new front grille, sharp LED projector headlights with integrated LED daytime running lights, and a new bumper. The design of the alloy wheels has been updated, as well as the back end.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have a first-in-segment heads-up display,(HUD). It lets drivers keep their eyes on the road by displaying crucial information like the speedometer and climate control. The automaker claims that with the 2022i Baleno, it is attempting to maximise the premium hatchback’s safety and convenience while also increasing its technology quotient.



CV Raman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), commented about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: “While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments,” he further added.







While the car’s look and interior have been changed, the mechanicals remains the same as the previous model. The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno for 2022 features a new generation K-series twin jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop capability. The revised Baleno’s power and torque ratings have yet to be published by the company. Expect it to have the same power and torque output as the previous model.



Story by Kurt Morris