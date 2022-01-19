2022 Lexus NX 350h Bookings Open in India

The all-new Lexus NX 350h will be available in three trim levels: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, with reservations available at any Lexus guest experience centre.

Pre-bookings for the all-new Lexus NX 350h, have opened in India. The all-new Lexus NX will be available in three trim levels: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, Those interested can book Lexus’ latest SUV at any of the Lexus guest experience centres in India or call the Lexus 24×7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987 or at any of the Lexus guest experience centres.



The all-new Lexus NX 350h, which was revealed late last year, will have a hybrid technology powertrain and a new design that embodies the new Lexus design language.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexus India (@lexus_india)

Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, “We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. “

The Lexus NX 350h has a hybrid-electric powertrain. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine generates 145 kW (197 hp) along with an electric motor. An electronically controlled CVT drives the front wheels with a claimed fuel economy of 17.4 km/l. It has a top speed of 180 km/h and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.

The Lexus NX 350h joins the RX 450h L and the LX flagship SUV, As the outgoing NX 300h began at 58.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the 350h is expected to be a bit more expensive.

Also Read: Lexus NX 300h First Drive Review

Story: Kurt Morris