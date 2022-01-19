2022 Lexus NX 350h Bookings Open in India

The all-new Lexus NX 350h will be available in three trim levels: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, with reservations available at any Lexus guest experience centre.
Pre-bookings for the all-new Lexus NX 350h, have opened in India. The all-new Lexus NX will be available in three trim levels: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport, Those interested can book Lexus’ latest SUV at any of the Lexus guest experience centres in India or call the Lexus 24×7 helpdesk at 1800 3005 3987 or at any of the Lexus guest experience centres.
The all-new Lexus NX 350h, which was revealed late last year, will have a hybrid technology powertrain and a new design that embodies the new Lexus design language.
Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, “We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market. The all-new NX will come with class-leading innovations in driving dynamics, styling, and much refined environment-friendly hybrid technology. “
The Lexus NX 350h has a hybrid-electric powertrain. The 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid engine generates 145 kW (197 hp) along with an electric motor. An electronically controlled CVT drives the front wheels with a claimed fuel economy of 17.4 km/l. It has a top speed of 180 km/h and can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds.
The Lexus NX 350h joins the RX 450h L and the LX flagship SUV, As the outgoing NX 300h began at 58.20 lakh (ex-showroom), the 350h is expected to be a bit more expensive.
Story: Kurt Morris
