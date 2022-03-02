2022 BMW X4 pre-launch bookings open in India

BMW have begun pre-orders for the new X4 facelift, which can be purchased for 50,000 on the BWM India website.

BMW have announced that bookings for the facelifted 2022 X4 SUV Coupe have begun, with the vehicle set to go on sale in March. Customers can also reserve the 2022 BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition, which will be produced in limited numbers. Last year, the automobile was upgraded in international markets, with mostly cosmetic changes to the appearance and interior, as well as some new amenities. Customers can book their car for Rs 50,000 by visiting BMW India’s website. The 2022 BMW X4 Black Shadow Edition is already sold out, according to the official website.

The new crossover-coupe-SUV will include a redesigned fascia and improved interior components. The bumper will be more angular than before, and the head and tail lamps will be more streamlined. We expect the alloy wheels to have a new design and will be one size larger.

While the interior design remains mostly the same, the new X4 features a larger 12.35-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, which replaces the previous X4’s 10.25-inch device. It also gets new AC vents, climate control switchgear, a reworked console, and a new digital instrument cluster. A premium surround sound system, redesigned dashboard elements, virtual-cockpit, a huge infotainment screen, head-up display, 360-degree camera, and other convenience amenities are anticipated to be included in the cabin.

The engine selections will remain the same as they were previously. The petrol version will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine. The power and torque outputs are expected to be around 250 hp and 350Nm, respectively. There will be two engine options for diesel variants: a 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.0-litre six-cylinder. The lesser size diesel engine will produce around 190 hp, while the powerful 3.0-litre straight-six will be upgraded to produce around 260 hp.

The new BMW X4 will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. The upgraded X4 is expected to cost between 60 lakh and 75 lakh rupees (ex-showroom).

Story by Kurt Morris