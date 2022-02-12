2022 BMW M4 Competition launched in India at Rs 1.44 crore

BMW M4 Competition is driven by a 3.0-litre straight-six twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 510 hp and 650 Nm, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

BMW have unveiled the M4 Competition in India. The price of the high-performance BMW M two-door coupe is Rs.1.44 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the M4 Competition can be made on the company’s Indian website. The M-specific kidney grille, sculpted wheel arches with gills, front and back aprons, adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, aerodynamically optimised fins, a rear spoiler, and black chrome finish for the exhaust tailpipes distinguish the two-door coupe from the 4 Series.



The new BMW M4 is the most drastic design upgrade the brand has ever given to any of its vehicles. Starting with the huge vertical kidney grille, the car sports a completely new distinctive appearance. The headlamps have been sharpened and come standard with adjustable LED BMW Laserlight. Aerodynamic modifications may be seen on the front bumper, which has big air intakes, the side mirrors, which have contouring for airflow, the roof fins, and the little spoiler at the back, among other places.



A 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers, head-up display, wireless charging, Parking Assistant, automatic stability control, M Dynamic Mode, cornering brake control, dynamic brake control, Active M differential, and xDrive all-wheel-drive system will be included in the M4 Competition.



Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage.”

The BMW M4 Competition is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six engine produces 503 hp and 650 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, allowing the M4 Competition to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.



BMW offers a variety of optimised drive modes, ranging from comfort to sports to track setups. With the Efficient, Sport, and Sport Plus settings, you may modify engine response as well as chassis control. Sport and Sport+ modes on the M-Sport exhaust control how loud and rattling the exhausts are.

Story by Kurt Morris