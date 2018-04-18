New Mahindra XUV 500 Launched from Rs 12.32 lakh Onward

Mahindra have launched the revamped XUV 500 with five diesel variants and one petrol variant. Changes include mechanical and aesthetic upgrades. The new model is priced from Rs 12.32 lakh and goes up to Rs 16.68 lakh; both prices are ex-showroom.

The cosmetic makeover includes a refreshed headlamp, and a wider grille (with dashes of chrome) than its predecessor. The tail-lamp has also been tweaked for a more contemporary appearance. The optional pack in the W11 variant gets 18-inch wheels.

As for the interior, Mahindra are offering quilted, tan leather seat covers, faux leather trim on the dashboard and the doors, and a piano-black centre console. Aural entertainment is taken care of by an Arkamys sound system. Colour options include two new shades – Crimson Red and Mystic Copper. Furthermore, you can now connect your smartwatch to the car’s infotainment system via your smartphone.

The mHawk155 diesel engine features an eVGT (Electronically-controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger) and now produces 155 PS at 3,750 rpm and a peak torque of 360 Nm between 1,750-2,800 rpm; which is 15 PS and 30 Nm more than the previous model. This engine is now offered in five variants including an optional pack: W5, W7, W9, W11, and W11(O). Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre, turbocharged petrol is available in only one variant; G AT. It produces 140 PS at 4,500 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm between 2,000 – 3,000 rpm.

With the exception of the W5, the other diesel variants are offered with a choice of either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. The XUV 500 petrol is only available with the six-speed auto gearbox.

Check out the prices of all the variants (all prices are ex-showroom):

Diesel:

W5 – Rs 12.32 lakh

W7 – Rs 13.58 lakh

W9 – Rs 15.23 lakh

W11 – Rs 16.43 lakh

W11(O) – Rs 16.68 lakh

Petrol:

G AT – Rs 15.43 lakh

We have driven the XUV500. Catch the first drive review in the April issue of Bike India.

Story: Joshua Varghese