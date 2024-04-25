Lamborghini Urus SE is the Second Plug-in Hybrid from Sant’Agata Bolognese

In a sign of changing times, Sant’Agata’s second-ever plug-in hybrid model joins the Revuelto, in the form of the Lamborghini Urus SE. We are not complaining, as it is very hard to argue with a combined output of 800 hp at 6,000 rpm and 950 Nm.

Would you believe if we tell you that the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 is detuned on the SE? Well, the Urus S and the Urus Performante both develop 666 hp (we approve!) and 850 Nm at 2,250-4,500 rpm, whereas the Urus SE develops “only” 620 hp and 800 Nm. But no matter, the 141-kW permanent magnet synchronous motor that lives inside the eight-speed transmission is there to pick up the slack and boost it to oblivion, with 192 hp and 483 Nm coming out of it. It is juiced up by a 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery, situated below the load floor and above the electronic rear diff.

The new Lamborghini Urus SE is 0.1 seconds quicker to 100 km/h than the Urus S, with a time of 3.4 seconds. The Urus Performante still retains the acceleration crown of the Urus range, with a time of 3.3 seconds. At 312 km/h, it is faster than the other two Urus models by 6 km/h. Electric-only range is 60 km and top speed in EV mode is 130 km/h, beyond which the V8 kicks in (we believe the V8 kicks in a little harder than VTEC, yo).

Exterior changes are subtle, such as the updated Matrix LED headlights now coming with a daytime running light signature that is apparently inspired by a bull’s tail. There are some very minor tweaks to the front end, inspired by the Revuelto, while the visual changes at the rear are inspired by the Gallardo (don’t you think it should have been the Huracan?). Downforce has been increased by 35 per cent compared to the Urus S. There are over 100 colour options as well as over 47 interior themes, and for the truly discerning, read persnickety, customers there is the Ad Personam programme where no colour under the sun is off the menu.

In India, the Lamborghini Urus S and the Urus Performante both cost a little over Rs 4 crore, so our estimate for the price of the Urus SE is over Rs 4.5 crore when it arrives to our shores this year.